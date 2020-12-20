'KGF Chapter 2' update on December 21: Six potential surprises to look foward to

The makers of the upcoming Kannada movie KGF Chapter 2 are set to make a major announcement about the biggie on Monday ( December 21), creating a great deal of buzz among Yash fans. With the Prashanth Neel-directed action-drama in the limelight, here is a look at what the big update might be all about.

Motion poster: The makers might decide to begin the promotions of KGF Chapter 2 on Monday with a motion poster, setting the stage for several surprises in the coming months.

BTS video: There is also the distinct possibility of the makers sharing a special Behind The Scenes (BTS) video, giving fans a glimpse of the efforts put in by Yash to do justice to the film. The mass hero reportedly followed a rigorous fitness regime and a strict diet to get his look right for the film.

Clarity of release date: KGF Chapter 2 was slated to hit screens on October 23 but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A few websites recently reported that the film is likely to arrive in theatres during Sankranti 2021. The makers might address rumors by revealing the official release date.

Teaser release date: The buzz is that the official teaser of KGF Chapter 2 will be unveiled on January 8, Yash's birthday. The team might make an official announcement about the same on Monday. If this is indeed the case, the special video will be the perfect return gift for 'Rocking Star' fans.

A tribute to KGF: KGF Chapter 2 is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF, which established Yash as a pan-India actor. Monday is the second anniversary of the magnum opus. The makers might share a special video highlighting the key moments from the first part while whetting the appetite for KGF Chapter 2.

A 'thank you' note: KGF Chapter 2 was originally expected to release in 2019 but kept getting delayed for a variety of reasons. The film, which was partly shot amid Covid-19 protocols, is nearing completion. On Monday, the team might thank fans for being patient while outlining their future course of action.