KGF director’s next stars Baahubali hero

Social media is abuzz with excitement with 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel announcing his next venture, ‘Salaar’, starring ‘Baahubali’ actor Prabhas.

The film’s poster was launched on December 2. Prashanth, wrapping up ‘KGF Chapter 2’ in Hyderabad, says work on ‘Salaar’ will begin with a huge star cast in January 2021.

“It is an action-oriented movie,” he told Showtime. He made his debut with the Kannada film ‘Ugramm' and grabbed national attention with his second directorial ‘KGF Chapter 1'.

‘Salaar’ will be made in five languages — Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. It is likely that it will be dubbed into more languages.

Bengaluru-based Hombale Films is making ‘Salaar’. In the poster, Prabhas sports a moustache and rests his left hand on a rifle. The tagline reads: ‘The most violent men called one man the most violent’.

“Every time I try to portray violence, I try to bring in an element of heroism, and fantasy is the only way to achieve that. I don’t go looking for violence. For me, violence is directly proportional to heroism,” explains Prashanth.

'Salaar’ is an Arabic-Persian word, meaning commander-in-chief or leader. "He is the right hand to a king,” executive producer Karthik told Showtime. “We wanted a short, strong-sounding word for the title,” he says.

Karthik says that the character (played by Prabhas) is not portrayed in a crude or violent manner. “It’s a mafia-based film and not all such films have to have bloodshed and gory scenes. There’s a thin line between crudeness and violence and Prashanth has explored that distinction very well in ‘Salaar,’” says Karthik.