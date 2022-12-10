'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter': A thriller that lacks intensity

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Hindi (Netflix)

Director: Bhav Dhulia

Cast: Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana

This latest Netflix series is a formulaic cop-and-crime thriller that starts promisingly but gets ponderous in the middle before ending on a predictable note.

Based on the book 'The Bihar Diaries' by serving IPS officer Amit Lodha, the series dramatises his journey through the criminal juggles ensconced in the anarchic political landscape of Bihar of the 90s as he chases and eventually captures the dreaded criminal Chandan Mahto.

With such an infinitely dramatic content and the added attribute of it being a ‘true story’, the series could have aspired to reach the heights (or depths) of 'Paatal Lok'. The fact that the real hero (Amit Lodha) was in the news right through the making of the series for breaking service rules, and an FIR was finally registered for the same reason on Thursday, added an extra edge.

But Neeraj Pandey, who is credited with ‘creating and writing’ the series, and director Bhav Dhulia falter terribly when it comes to resurrecting real life characters on celluloid.

As a result, the seven part series lacks the traction and tonality of some of its predecessors on the same screening platform. With popular Hindi serial actors (Karan Tacker as the cop and Avinash Tiwary as the criminal) chosen to essay the key roles, the series fails to make an immediate impact which is vital for a series of this genre.

Lack of suspense or any shades of grey (the singular strengths of 'Sacred Games' and 'Mirzapur') and a predictable narration style are the other negative aspects of the series, which had the potential to become an intense cat and mouse thriller.