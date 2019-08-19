Khayyam no more, leaves behind Umrao Jaan

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Aug 19 2019, 22:35pm ist
Indian Bollywood music director and background score composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam (R), better known as Khayyam, poses for photographs along with his wife and singer Jagjit Kaur (L) during his 92nd birthday celebration at his home in Mumbai on February 18, 2019. (Photo by STR / AFP)

Veteran music composer Khayyam of 'Umrao Jaan' and 'Kabhi Kabhie' fame, passed away on Monday evening. He was 92.

He is survived by wife, Jagjit Kaur, herself an acclaimed singer. 

Mohammed Zahur "Khayyam" Hashmi, better known as Khayyam, who has given several scores, was one of the best music composers of Bollywood.

Umrao Jaan directed by Muzaffar Ali has a super team of Rekha,  Asha Bhosale and lyricist  Akhlaq Mohammad Khan 'Shahryar. 

Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in Creative Music, by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, India's National Academy of Music, Dance and Theatre. He has been awarded the third-highest civilian honor, Padma Bhushan by the Government of India for 2011.

फिर छिड़ी रात बात फूलों की
रात है या बरात फूलों की
फुल के हार, फुल के गजरे
शाम फूलों की, रात फूलों की
आप का साथ, साथ फूलों का
आप की बात, बात फूलों की
फुल खिलते रहेंगे दुनिया में
रोज निकलेगी बात फूलों की
नज़रे मिलती हैं, जाम मिलते हैं
मिल रही है हयात फूलों की
ये महकती हुयी गज़ल मखदूम
जैसे सेहरा में रात फूलों की

