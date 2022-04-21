Kiara Advani's look from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is out

Kiara Advani looks petrified petrified in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' motion poster

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is slated to hit the screens on May 20

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 21 2022, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 17:45 ist
Kiara Advani in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Credit: IANS Photo

The first look of Kiara Advani's mysterious character Reet from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was unveiled on Thursday.

The actor took to Instagram and shared her character's motion poster from the film in which she stars alongside Kartik Aaryan and Tabu.

With a hint of horror, the motion poster features a petrified Kiara with a scary hand on her head. Teasing the fans with her character, Kiara divulged just a tad to stir up the audience's curiosity about Reet as she wrote in the caption "Meet Reet, Don't be fooled She's not so sweet."

The star will be sharing the screen with Kartik for the first time in the Anees Bazmee directorial which has been produced by T-Series with Murad Khetani. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal, Ameesha Patel and Rajpal Yadav.

The 2007 film, filmed by Priyadarshan, was itself a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu directed by Fazil.

Talking about Kiara, the actor will be next seen with Varun Dhawan in Jug Jugg Jeeyo  followed by Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal. She is currently shooting for S Shankar's upcoming film with Ram Charan. 

Bhool Bhulaiya 2
Kartik Aaryan
Kiara Advani
bollywood
Entertainment News

