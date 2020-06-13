Kiara Advani thanks Akshay Kumar as 'Fugly' completes 6 years

Kiara Advani, who became the talk of the town with her performance in the smash hit Kabir Singh, is arguably one of the the most popular and sought-after stars in the Hindi industry. 'Preethi', on Saturday, thanked Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar for helping her start her career with the 2014 release Fugly. She shared a poster of the movie and said that it will always be close to her heart

“#Throwback to 6 years ago where it all began My very first film will always be so so special.. so grateful for #fugly @akshaykumar Sir @ashviniyardi @k_sadanand @mohitmarwah @singhvijender @arfilamba @mansha_bahl @jimmysheirgill @sanchitatrivedi @archsada and the team!,” she added.

Fugly, directed by Kabir Sadanand, was a comedy-drama that revolved around the lives of four close friends. Kiara played the role of Devi and hit the right notes with her sincere performance. The film clicked with the target audience but did not do too well at the box office. The cast included Jimmy Sheirgill, Mohit Marwah and boxer-turned actor Vijender Singh. Akshay, the producer of Fugly, made a special appearance in the title song.

Post Fugly, Kiara acted in movies such as MS Dhoni and Machine before striking gold with the previously-mentioned Kabir Singh. She was also seen in the Netflix film Lust Stories, which ruffled a few feathers with its bold content. The young woman has also acted in the Telugu biggies Bharat Ane Nenu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama, adding a new dimension to her career.

Coming to the present, Kiara is awaiting the release of Laxmmi Bomb that features 'Khiladi' as the protagonist. The buzz is that might release directly on Hotstar and skip the theatrical route. She will also be seen in the eagerly-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan. The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, is a 'standalone sequel' to the 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa. One is likely to get clarity on the release dates of the movies once things return to normal.

Also read: Want to be known as Pan-India artiste: Kiara Advani