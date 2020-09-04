Kiara Advani to play the leading lady opposite Prabhas in 'Adipurush'?

There's no denying the fact that Kiara Advani is a fairly popular name in the film industry and enjoys a strong fan following due to a variety of reasons. 'Preeti' became a household name when she delivered a sincere performance in Kabir Singh, which featured Shahid Kapoor in the titular role, and proved that she is here to stay

According to a report carried by Times of India, Kiara might soon be roped in to play the female lead opposite pan-India hero Prabhas in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Adipurush. A few websites had previously reported that 'Mahanati' Keerthy Suresh too was being considered for the role. One is likely to get clarity on the matter in the coming days.

If things fall in place, Adipurush will be the third Telugu movie of Kiara's career. The actress made her Tollywood debut with the 2018 release Bharat Ane Nenu, co-starring Mahesh Babu, and added a new dimension to her career. She later acted in the ill-fated Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which featured 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan in the lead. Adipurush, backed by T-Series, will be directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame and features 'Darling' in the role of Lord Ram. The makers recently confirmed that Saif Ali Khan will be playing the antagonist in the biggie.

Adipurush is slated to hit screens in 2022 in multiple languages and has the potential to help Prabhas consolidate his standing in the industry.

Coming back to Kiara, she was last seen in the well-received Good Newwz, which made a solid impact at the box office despite hitting screens days after Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. She will soon be seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb, which is slated to release directly on Disney+ Hotstar. The film was originally supposed to release in theatres but that did not happen amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She also has Indoo Ki Jawaani and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in her kitty.