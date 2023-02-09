Kiara, Sidharth's note for wedding guests is all about making 'memories'

Kiara, Sidharth's wedding note is all about 'memories'

They couple also gifted their guests a coin with their initials, S and K, engraved

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani during their wedding ceremony, at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, February 7, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

A note from newly-weds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani for their wedding guests has gone viral on social media and it talks about making memories with them after the party.

In the note, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani penned: "Thank you so much for sharing in the joy of our wedding day. We are so fortunate to have such wonderful family and friends in our lives who have travelled from near and far to celebrate here with us."

"Please drink, dance and make memories with us tonight, as it's our first evening as a married couple. With Love, Kiara &amp; Sid."

Also Read | Sid-Kiara wedding: 'No phone policy' announced

They also gave their guests a coin with the couple's initials, S and K, engraved.

The Shershaah actors are now all set to host a reception in Delhi on February 9 for their family members and friends in the capital. It will be followed up by a reception party in Mumbai for their friends in the industry.

                

