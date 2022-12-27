Kim having 'really hard' time co-parenting with Kanye

Kim Kardashian having 'really hard' time co-parenting with Kanye West

'Co-parenting is really f***ing hard,' Kardashian said, as she was brought to tears

IANS
IANS, Los Angeles,
  • Dec 27 2022, 12:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2022, 12:38 ist
Kim Kardashian. Credit: AFP File Photo

Kim Kardashian recently shared how the co-parenting situation is going with her former husband, Kanye West.

During a Monday guest spot on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, the 42-year-old Kardashians star discussed the highly controversial artiste and their four children, reports People magazine.

"Co-parenting is really f***ing hard," Kardashian said, as she was brought to tears.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian and Ye settle divorce, averting custody trial

The former couple, who share daughters North, 9, Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, finalised their highly-publicised divorce in November, following West's on-and-off social media play-by-play of the situation.

As per People, despite what is going on with West, Kardashian stands by the decision to shield their children from what plays out online and says she is doing her best.

"If they don't know things that are being said, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That is real, heavy, grownups--- that they are not ready to deal with," she said, quoted by People.

"When they are, we will have those conversations. One day, my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad. I could," she added.

"I definitely protected him," she said in the interview, "and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on (in) the outside world."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kim Kardashian
Entertainment News
Hollywood
Kanye West

What's Brewing

The best way to comfort someone when they are sad

The best way to comfort someone when they are sad

Escaping death, poverty to nurture football dream

Escaping death, poverty to nurture football dream

Rare Eastern Sarus cranes released in Thailand

Rare Eastern Sarus cranes released in Thailand

'AI tech sees big improvements in UK stroke treatment'

'AI tech sees big improvements in UK stroke treatment'

Why do women speak less?

Why do women speak less?

'Blizzard of the century' kills nearly 50 across US

'Blizzard of the century' kills nearly 50 across US

 