Kishori 'Amma' will be sorely missed: Shah Rukh Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday mourned the death of his Swades co-star Kishori Ballal, saying the veteran actor will be "sorely missed" by him. Ballal passed away on Tuesday due to age-related ailments at a private hospital in Bengaluru. She was 82.

In a Twitter post, Shah Rukh recalled how during the film's shooting the veteran actor used to "reprimand" him for smoking.

May her soul rest in peace. Kishori ‘Amma’ will be sorely missed. Especially how she used to reprimand me for smoking. May Allah look after her. pic.twitter.com/E8UGZMZ0Zj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 19, 2020

"May her soul rest in peace. Kishori ‘Amma’ will be sorely missed. Especially how she used to reprimand me for smoking. May Allah look after her," Shah Rukh posted alongside a still from the 2004 movie.

Ballal had portrayed Kaveri Amma, a motherly figure to Shah Rukh's Mohan Bhargava in Ashutosh Gowariker's Swades.

Gowariker had also posted a tribute to the veteran actor on Twitter.

"Heartbroken! Terribly sad about the passing away of #KishoriBallal ji. Kishori ji... you will be remembered for your generously kind, warm and affable persona! And your unforgettable performance as #Kaveriamma in #Swades !! You will surely be missed," the director tweeted.

Born in Dakshina Kannada district, Ballal made her acting debut with 1960's Ivalentha Hendathi and in her five-decade-long career, she worked in over 75 movies across different languages such as Kahi, Hani Hani, Suryakanthi, Carry On Maratha and Quick Gun Murugun.

In the Hindi film industry, she has also worked on films such as Rani Mukerji's Aiyyaa and Deepika Padukone's Lafangey Parindey.