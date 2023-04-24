'Kisi Ka Bhai...' raises Rs 68.17 cr in opening weekend

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' raises Rs 68.17 crore in opening weekend

The film, which hit the theatres ahead of Eid on April 21, is Salman Khan's first big screen release in a leading role in four years

PTI
PTI, Mumbai ,
  • Apr 24 2023, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 16:11 ist
Actors Salman Khan, Bhumika Chawla, Pooja Hedge and others during the trailer launch of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', in Mumbai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earned Rs 68.17 crore in the first weekend, the makers said Monday.

The Farhad Samji directorial, which hit the theatres ahead of Eid on April 21, is Salman's first big screen release in a leading role in four years.

According to Zee Studios, the family entertainer opened at Rs 15.81 crore in day one domestic collections, which stands at Rs 68.17 crore by the end of the opening weekend.

Also Read | Eid with Shah Rukh, Salman: Superstars greet fans on festival

"After booking a fantastic opening of Rs 15.81 crore, the film collection grew on its second day to Rs 25.75 crore and went up to earn Rs 26.61 crore on its third day, Sunday, which has made a total of three days, Rs 68.17 crore," the makers said in a statement.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Rohini Hattangadi, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

