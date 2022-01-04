Kodava film ‘Nadapeda Asha’ to be screened at Kolkata film fest

‘Nadapeda Asha’ to be screened at Kolkata film fest

  • Jan 04 2022, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 01:07 ist

‘Nadapeda Asha,’ a Kodava film directed by Kottukattira Prakash Cariappa, based on a novel by Nagesh Kaluru, has been selected to be screened at the 27th Kolkata international film festival, scheduled from January 7 to 14. 

The film was produced under the banner of VK3 Pictures. Films in three languages - Kodava, Tulu and Konkani - have been selected from the state.

‘Nadapeda Asha’ will be screened at Rabindra Sadan Theatre in Kolkata on January 11, Prakash told reporters here on Tuesday.

He said ‘Nadapeda Asha’ is the fifth among his 12 films to be selected for screening in international film festivals.

The story of the film is about a brave woman who serves society. The film features the culture and living of Kodagu. He said that the opportunity given to the film is a form of encouragement for him to direct more such films. Prakash said ‘Nadapeda Asha’ has seen 123 successful screenings. 

Addanda Anitha Cariappa has performed the lead role of an Anganwadi worker. People from other languages too have watched and appreciated the film, the director said. 

