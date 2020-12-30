Kollywood box office roundup 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints, Ashok Selvan springs a surprise

The year 2020 started off on a good note for Tamil cinema with the Pongal releases giving fans a reason to rejoice. Things, however, soon came to a standstill as theatres were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With 2021 almost upon us, here is a look at the major hits and misses from the year gone by.

Darbar (Budget: Rs 200 crore)

The Rajinikanth-starrer collected around Rs 250 crore at the worldwide box office, emerging as a below-average grosser. Most distributors suffered losses as the film did not live up to expectations in key markets. Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja had told DH that the actioner was a 'washout' in the Hindi belt.

Pattas (Budget: Rs 37 crore)

Dhanush's Pattas collected around Rs 44 crore at the worldwide box office, proving to be a profitable venture for most distributors. The film, directed by R S Durai Senthilkumar, revolved around an ancient martial art from Tamil Nadu. It featured Mehreen Pirzada as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with 'D'.

Psycho (Budget: Rs 14 crore)

The psychological-thriller, which hit the screens after the Pongal biggies, collected around Rs 25 crore at the box office. The film features Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen in the lead.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (Budget: Rs 10 crore)

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan tasted success with his latest Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal, which grossed nearly Rs 19 crore at the box office. The movie had a strong cast that included Ritu Varma and filmmaker Gautham Menon.

Oh My Kadavule (Budget: Rs five crore)

The film grossed nearly Rs 12 crore at the box office, emerging as a sleeper hit. The film, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, featured Ashok Selvan and Irudhi Suttru actor Ritika Singh in the lead.

Mafia (Budget:Rs 8.25 crore)

The Karthick Naren-directed actioner raked in Rs 15.3 crore worldwide, exceeding expectations. It featured Arun Vijay, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Prasanna in the lead.

Additionally, Dharala Prabhu too opened well at the box office but its run was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic.