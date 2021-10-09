'Konda Polam' is like a miniature Jungle Book about the life of shepherds: Rakul Preet Singh

Actor Rakul Preet Singh says she agreed to be part of the recently-released Telugu movie Konda Polam as it has a Jungle Book-like feel and takes a closer look at the lives of shepherds. The star added that she enjoyed working with director Krish, who she feels has 'great insight' into literature, and newcomer Vaisshnav Tej. The Nannaku Prematho actor also spoke about juggle between industries and her future plans.

Edited excerpts from the interview with DH:

What made you take up Konda Polam?

I liked the narration. It is like a mini Jungle Book and highlights the lives of shepherds. I loved my character as it is one of the most author-backed roles of my career.

How was the experience of working with Krish and Vaisshnav?

It was an amazing experience. I have always been fascinated by Krish's insight into literature. He has a phenomenal understanding of Indian literature in general. He manages to create something outstanding with his characters. I jokingly told him that I have dibs of all his films, I hope to work with him again.

Vaisshnavis someone who has a great future as he is quite talented. He has strong eyes, which speak.

What was your reference point while preparing for the film?

There was no reference point as no one has played such a character before. We met real shepherds to understand their body language. There were always about 500 to 600 sheep on the sets and we learnt to handle the 'Burra' (stick) to deal with them. In a way, we were speaking that language all the time. It was amazing and challenging to control them.

You have made an impact in multiple industries. How easy or difficult is it to juggle them?

It is not easy to juggle between industries. That is why you see me less in Telugu films. That said, I am ready for any film (in any industry) if the script is good.

What is the best work-related feedback you have received?

That always comes from the director as he has lived with the script. If the director approves and is satisfied, then the results become an added bonus. The filmmaker's approval is the biggest validation.

Any plans to turn director?

I don't see myself creating a vision. All I can do is absorb the vision on the screen. That said, I might turn producer someday you never know.