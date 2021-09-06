Konkona is a phenomenal person, did not want to come across as a fanboy: Satyajeet Dubey on 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11'

Actor Satyajeet Dubey, who will be seen alongside Konkona Sen Sharma in the upcoming series Mumbai Dairies 26/11, says that she is a phenomenal person and a terrific artiste. Speaking to DH, she added that he was worried about coming across as a fanboy on the sets while working with her.



"She is simply a phenomenal person and a great artist. I have always admired her work and made an effort not to come across as a mere fanboy on the sets," added the actor.

Mumbai Dairies is a fictional story that revolves around the impact of the 26/11 Mumbai terror strikes on the medical community. It has been directed by Nikkhil Advani, who previously wielded the microphone for films such as Kal Ho Naa Ho and the thriller D Day, and Nikhil Gonsalves. Satyajeet enjoyed working with Nikkhil Advani as he gave him the freedom to explore the character.



"Working with him was a dream come true for me. He takes you on board if you know your job and then gives you the liberty to explore your character," said the actor.

This is perhaps why Satyajeet enjoyed bringing the character of Ahaan Mirza, a person from a conservative background, to life on the screen.

"He emotes with his eyes. So, it was all about internalising the character," said Satyajeet.



Satyajeet began his acting career with the Roshan Abbas-helmed Always Kabhi Kabhi, which clicked with the target audience. He subsequently carved a niche for himself in Hindi cinema with Luck Luck Ki Baat and Baankey Ki Crazy Baraat.

Many expected the 2019 release Prassthanam, featuring Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala, to be a gamechanger for the young actor but that did not happen as the film failed to live up to expectations. It remains to be seen whether Mumbai Diaries opens new avenues for Saytyajeet. It is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 9.