Kourtney Kardashian expecting 1st baby with Travis Barker

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that she is expecting her first baby with Blink-182 drummer-husband Travis Barker.
Kourtney, 44, announced the pregnancy news at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles.
Kourtney held up a sign reading: "Travis I'm Pregnant," as seen in a video they posted in a joint Instagram. She later kissed the drummer to celebrate the news.
Kourtney's pregnancy comes one year after the Poosh founder tied the knot with the rocker in front of friends and family in Italy, eonline reported.
Read | How 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' changed everything
The couple is entering a new chapter together as they prepare to welcome a baby. As fans have seen on their Hulu show The Kardashians, Kourtney and Travis have been trying to have a baby together for some time now.
The baby will join Kourtney's three children from a prior relationship with Scott Disick: Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 10; and Reign Disick, 8. Meanwhile, Travis co-parents Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He's also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.
Kourtney and Travis became romantically involved in late 2020 after nearly a decade of friendship.
They made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021 and were engaged by that October.
The couple wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara in May 2022.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kourtney Kardashian expecting 1st baby
'Adipurush' earns Rs 140 crore at global box office
Schwarzenegger would 'absolutely' run for US Prez if...
BTS fans pack Seoul park to mark 10-year anniversary
Power cuts amid heat wave add to J'khand residents' woe
Indian-Americans send welcome messages before PM visit
Challenges of a greying population
Now, drones to help B'luru cops manage traffic
A theory of justice
Remains of duck-billed dinosaur found in Chile