'Krack' opening day box office collection: Ravi Teja-starrer is off to a flying start

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 11 2021, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2021, 15:07 ist
Tollywood star Ravi Teja’s latest movie Krack has opened to a terrific response at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office despite releasing amid the Covid-19 pandemic. According to reports, the day one share is around Rs six crore. Trade insiders feel that this an impressive number considering the fact that theatres are currently operating at 50 per cent capacity to ensure social distancing.

Ravi Teja’s last commercially-successful film Raja The Great, which released in 2017, had collected nearly Rs five crore on the opening day. The ‘Mass Maharaja’ had a slew of releases after Raja The Great but none of them made much of an impact at the box office. He was last seen in Disco Raja, which raked in a share of less than Rs seven crore in the Telugu states during its entire/lifetime run.

The positive response to Krack indicates that the Ravi Teja might have found his lost mojo , which is a good sign for those who are fond of his brand of cinema. That said and done, the battle is far from over for the film. It needs to collect a further Rs 10 crore (approximately) to be considered a ‘clean hit’’, which means it has to stay strong over the weekend.  

Krack, unlike most of Ravi Teja’s recent releases, has received positive reviews with most critics praising the elevation scenes. The word of mouth is positive, which might benefit the film in the long run. It faces no competition till the release of Vijay’s Master on January 13. The movies Alludu Adhurs and Red too are expected to release around the same time.

Krack, directed by filmmaker Gopichand, is an actioner that revolves around the journey of a cop. The biggie stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady marking her return to Telugu cinema after a hiatus. The cast includes Varalaxmi Sharathkumar, Ali, Chirag Jani and Samuthirakani.

 

