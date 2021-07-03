Krishnam Raju to play a sage in Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam': Reports

Veteran actor Krishnam Raju will be seen in the role of a sage in the eagerly-awaited Hindi-Telugu bilingual Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas, according to reports in the Telugu media. The star is likely to have a few important scenes with 'Darling' in the flick. The two had previously shared screen space in Billa and Rebel, which did not do too well at the box office. It remains to be seen whether their latest outing lives up to the expectations.

Radhe Shyam is touted to be a romantic drama and marks Prabhas' first major collaboration with director Radha Krishna Kumar, who previously wielded the microphone for the actioner Jil. It stars Pooja Hegde, who has become the talk of T-town with her work in films such as Aravinda Sametha and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, as the leading lady and is her first film with the Saaho actor.

The film reportedly revolves around the romantic journey of two lovers and caters to the classes. The buzz is that a scene set in a ship will be a highlight of the biggie. The inside talk is that music will be an important part of the narrative.Music composer Manan Bharadwaj has recently told DH that one of his compositions, depicting an 'unusual situation', has been used in the film.

The cast includes Kunaal Roy Kapur, Bhagyashree and Murali Sharma. Radhe Shyam is slated to hit the screens sometime this year.

Prabhas, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon turn his attention to the mythological drama Adipurush, which features him in the role of Lord Ram. Director Om Raut's magnum opus has a stellar cast that includes Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. It will be released in theatres next year. Prabhas also has a film with Bollywood 'A-lister' Deepika Padukone and the actioner Salaar, directed by KGF helmer Prashanth Neel, in his kitty.