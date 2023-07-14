Kriti Sanon to play ‘Tragedy Queen’ Meena Kumari in her biopic?

Kriti Sanon to play Meena Kumari in her biopic?

The diva, who is one of the busiest stars in Bollywood, is currently shuttling between half-a-dozen projects.

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 14 2023, 12:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 14:33 ist
A collage of Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Meena Kumari. Credit: Special Arrangement

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is one of the most sought-after actors in showbiz today. The diva, who has proven her mettle, has at present half-a-dozen projects in the pipeline. Her dedication to her craft and charismatic screen presence have made her one of the most promising actresses in the industry.

Kriti, who was last seen in the blockbuster movie Adipurush, will soon play legendary actress Meena Kumari in her biopic.

According to reports, the movie will mark the directorial debut of ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra and will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner.

Meena Kumari's contribution to Indian cinema, particularly her memorable performances and ability to evoke emotions on screen, have left an indelible mark on film-goers. She continues to be remembered as one of Bollywood's iconic actresses, and her work remains celebrated by film enthusiasts.

Meena Kumari, born Mahjabeen Bano, was also a poet. She appeared in numerous Bollywood films during the 1950s and 1960s. She is often remembered as the 'Tragedy Queen' of Indian cinema due to her powerful performances in emotionally-charged roles.

