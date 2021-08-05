'Kuruthi' is quite realistic and may spark a debate among the audiences: Shine Tom Chacko

Actor Shine Tom Chacko says that he agreed to be a part of the upcoming Malayalam movie Kuruthi as it has a realistic storyline, which may spark a debate among audiences.

"The film's story is very closely related to life. The narrative does not take a stand on what is right and what is wrong. In fact, there is no absolute right or wrong here. The flick may spark a debate among audiences when all is said and done," he told DH during a virtual press conference.

Kuruthi is touted to be a crime thriller and revolves around the clash between two opposing forces. The biggie features Prithviraj in the lead and may prove to be a gamechanger for him. The film's massy title suggests that it will have several shocking twists.

The movie has a star-studded cast that includes Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Srindaa and veteran actor Mamukkoya. It was to be released in theatres on May 13 but the plan was dropped due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will premiere digitally on Amazon Prime Video on August 11 as an Onam treat for fans.

Interestingly, this is the second Prithviraj movie to opt for an OTT-only release.

Cold Case premiered on the same platform in June, receiving mixed reviews. It was directed by Tanu Balak and revolved around what happens when a cop is asked to investigate a 'clear case of homicide'. The thriller starred Aditi Balan, who rose to fame with the Tamil movie Aruvi as the leading lady and marked her Mollywood debut.

Coming back to Shine, he is going through a busy phase on the work front and recently garnered attention with his performance in Operation Java. He is set to make his Tamil debut with the Vijay-starrer Beast, directed by Nelson of Kolamavu Kokila fame. It is touted to be an actioner and stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. He is also part of the gangster drama Bheeshma Parvam, starring Mammootty. It has been directed by Amal Neerad and revolves around the circumstances that force an ex-gangster to reconnect with his violent past