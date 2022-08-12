'Laal Singh Chaddha' raises Rs 12 crore on opening day

'Laal Singh Chaddha' movie also features Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in pivotal roles

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  Aug 12 2022, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 15:37 ist
Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' movie. Credit: IANS Photo

Superstar Aamir Khan's movie Laal Singh Chaddha has collected Rs 12 crore net on the first day of its release at the India box office.

Directed by Advait Chandan of “Secret Superstar” fame and adapted by noted actor Atul Kulkarni, “Laal Singh Chaddha” is the official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic Forrest Gump (1994).

The Hindi adaptation revolves around the life of slow-witted but kind-hearted man Laal (Khan) as he narrates the important events of his life, which coincides with the many iconic events from Indian history.

Also Read | 'Laal Singh Chaddha' review: Sincere take on the original

According to producers of Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha has raised Rs 12 crore net (India).

Apart from Hindi, the film was released in Tamil and Telugu.

The movie also features Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamini Kaushal have guest appearances.

Laal Singh Chaddha
bollywood
Entertainment News

