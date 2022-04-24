'Laal Singh Chaddha' teaser to be out on April 28?

'Laal Singh Chaddha' teaser on the way? Aamir Khan to share a 'kahaani' on April 28

Aamir will be seen in a new avatar in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 24 2022, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2022, 16:14 ist
Aamir Khan will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Credit: AFP Photo/Instagram

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is awaiting the release of his next film, Laal Singh Chaddha, was seen playing box cricket in a video. What piqued the interest of the viewers was that the actor spoke about sharing a special 'kahaani' on April 28.

Since then, the video has sparked widespread responses on digital platforms as fans floated several theories around what this 'kahaani' might be. The comments ranged from the superstar making his debut on an OTT platform, a new personal milestone, a film announcement, the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' trailer, to a new collaboration with the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is trying very hard to shore up its television and online viewership ratings.

Adding further to the excitement, Aamir, who is known to be an extremely private person and rarely makes public appearances, next dropped another video of himself playing cricket as he discussed his chances at the IPL and also teased the audience by leaving his 'kahaani' revelation on a cliffhanger.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Laal Singh Chaddha
Aamir Khan
Bollywood film
Entertainment News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Happy Birthday Sachin! Master Blaster's best knock

Happy Birthday Sachin! Master Blaster's best knock

DH Radio | The spectacular success of KGF-2

DH Radio | The spectacular success of KGF-2

Messi reinventing himself in twilight of his career

Messi reinventing himself in twilight of his career

Hamilton abandons all hopes of world title for Mercedes

Hamilton abandons all hopes of world title for Mercedes

Arun Shourie: Truth and dare

Arun Shourie: Truth and dare

Women, through the lens of women

Women, through the lens of women

DH Toon | Bulldozers unearth a 'new India'

DH Toon | Bulldozers unearth a 'new India'

Child in Mariupol steel works begs to 'see the sun'

Child in Mariupol steel works begs to 'see the sun'

Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination

Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination

 