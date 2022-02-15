'Lagaan', 'Swades' and 'Jodhaa Akbar': 5 movies to watch on Ashutosh Gowariker's birthday

Ashutosh Gowariker is undoubtedly one of the finest and most revered filmmakers in the Hindi film industry. The gifted storyteller enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive body of work and remarkable passion for cinema. The ace director, who garnered international attention with his magnum opus Lagaan, is synonymous with larger-than-life movies which are ahead of the times. On Tuesday, as Gowariker turns 58, here is a look at five films that bear testimony to his talent.

Lagaan (2001)

The Aamir Khan-starrer was a period drama set in pre-Independence India that revolved around what happens when a group of farmers, lead by the feisty 'Bhuvan', locks horns with the 'British masters' in a high-profile cricket match. It had a compelling narrative with strong patriotic undertones that celebrated the undying spirit of the proverbial underdog. Lagaan received critical acclaim and emerged as a commercial success despite releasing alongside the romantic action drama Gadar. It became the third Indian movie, after Mother India and Salaam Bombay, to earn an Oscar nomination in the ' Best Foreign Language Film' category but lost out to No Man's Land.

Swades (2004)

Swades was a moving drama that revolved around an NRI who returns to India to reconnect with his childhood Nanny and soon falls in love with his motherland all over again. It featured an intense yet natural performance from Shah Rukh Khan, which made it easier for fans to relate to the reel action. The A R Rahman-composed soundtrack proved to be a major highlight as it added depth to the already compelling narrative. The 'Yuhi Chala Chal' song, in particular, became quite popular among music lovers. Swades enjoys a cult following even though it did not do too well at the box office.

Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Widely regarded as one of the most ambitious Bollywood movies of the 2000s. This period drama highlighted the Mughal emperor Akbar's relationship with his queen Jodhaa. Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai, who had previously teamed up for the stylish Dhoom 2, essayed the larger-than-life characters with effortless ease. Their tender romantic sequences clicked with the class audience while the film's intense war sequences proved to be a treat for the masses. Jodhaa Akbar had a brilliant soundtrack that included melodies such as 'Jashn-E-Bahaara' and 'Khwaja Mere Khwaja'. The biggie opened to a phenomenal response at the box office.

What's Your Raashee? (2009)

While the film isn't as celebrated as a Lagaan or a Jodhaa Akbar, it's just what the doctor ordered for those craving some light-hearted entertainment. The romantic-comedy featured Priyanka Chopra in 12 different roles, each corresponding to a Zodiac sign, and proved to be a star vehicle for the 'Desi Girl'. What's Your Raashee? didn't live up to expectations despite receiving praise for its concept and music.

Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey (2010)

Gowariker paid tribute to India's forgotten heroes with the action-packed period drama Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, which dealt with the Chittagong uprising of 1930. The film received mixed-to-positive reviews with critics praising the effective production values and sincere performances. Abhishek Bachchan, who played the revolutionary Surya Sen, did justice to the challenging part and gave strong proof of his evolution as a performer.

