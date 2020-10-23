Lake Bell, Scott Campbell split after 7 yrs of marriage

Lake Bell, Scott Campbell part ways after 7 years of marriage

The two shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts on Thursday

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  Oct 23 2020, 17:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 18:24 ist
Lake Bell: Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Actor Lake Bell and tattoo artist Scott Campbell have split after seven years of marriage.

"After 9 years together, 7 years married, 2 sparkling children...Scott and I are ending our marriage, but continuing our loving family.

"With respect and thoughtful guidance, we will continue to be parental comrades in arms and best friends for all of our days," Bell, 41, wrote.

Campbell, 43, and the No Strings Attached actor got married in 2013. They share two kids together --five-year-old daughter Nova and three-year-old son Ozgood.

