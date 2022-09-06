Modi's Insta bio sparks split rumours with Sushmita

Lalit Modi changes Instagram bio, sparks split rumours with Sushmita

He has however, not removed pictures from his Instagram featuring Sushmita

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 06 2022, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2022, 12:12 ist
Almost a little over a month ago, Lalit Modi has shared a string of pictures with Sushmita on Instagram and Twitter. Credit: Instagram/@lalitkmodi

IPL founder Lalit Modi, who in July announced that he is dating Sushmita Sen, has changed his bio on Instagram, which has raised speculation about his split with the actress and former beauty queen.

Almost a little over a month ago, Lalit Modi has shared a string of pictures with Sushmita on Instagram and Twitter.

Back then he captioned the post: "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my # better-looking partner @sushmitasen47-a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER."

He then changed his bio to: "Finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47." He also had a picture of him along with the actress as his profile photo

However, he has now changed the and removed her name from his bio, which currently reads: "Founder IPLt20, Indian Premiere League."

He has however, not removed pictures from his Instagram featuring Sushmita.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Lalit Modi
Sushmita Sen
Instagram

What's Brewing

Dubai has some of the best food in the world

Dubai has some of the best food in the world

Dream job: The Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing

Dream job: The Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing

Traffic situation near Ecospace remains very difficult

Traffic situation near Ecospace remains very difficult

With rain sinking roads, B'luru techies cram into buses

With rain sinking roads, B'luru techies cram into buses

Elephant calf strays into school, reunited with mother

Elephant calf strays into school, reunited with mother

DH Toon | Rains drown India's Silicon Valley

DH Toon | Rains drown India's Silicon Valley

Beekeeping a new buzz for entrepreneurs

Beekeeping a new buzz for entrepreneurs

 