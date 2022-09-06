Lalit Modi changes Instagram bio, sparks split rumours with Sushmita

IPL founder Lalit Modi, who in July announced that he is dating Sushmita Sen, has changed his bio on Instagram, which has raised speculation about his split with the actress and former beauty queen.
Almost a little over a month ago, Lalit Modi has shared a string of pictures with Sushmita on Instagram and Twitter.
Back then he captioned the post: "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my # better-looking partner @sushmitasen47-a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER."
He then changed his bio to: "Finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47." He also had a picture of him along with the actress as his profile photo
However, he has now changed the and removed her name from his bio, which currently reads: "Founder IPLt20, Indian Premiere League."
He has however, not removed pictures from his Instagram featuring Sushmita.
