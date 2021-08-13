Lata Mangeshkar, Big B collaborate for 'Hum Hindustani'

Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Nigam collaborate for 'Hum Hindustani'

The song is produced by Priyaank Sharma and Paras Mehta

  • Aug 13 2021, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 15:55 ist
The official poster for 'Hum Hindustani'. Credit: PR Handout

Hum Hindustani brings together 15 Bollywood personalities coming together to lend their voices for the first time for a patriotic soundtrack.Industry legends Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Padmini Kolhapure, Anil Agarwal, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Alka Yagnik, and Shabbir Kumar have lent their voices for the song.

Next-gen stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shruti Hassan, Tara Sutaria, Ankit Tiwari, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Jannat Zuber too will be singing the song.

The song is produced by Priyaank Sharma and Paras Mehta for their music label Dhamaka Records.

Talking about the coming together of the stars, Priyaank Sharma said: "The legendary actors and singers who have come together for the first time in this anthem will surely resonate with all and sundry in our emotions for the country and the world as a whole, uniting and spreading love and hope."The song is supported by Anil Agarwal foundation of the Vedanta Group.

The song is directed by Mr. & Mrs. Films, music direction is given by Dilshaad Shabbir Shaikh along with lyricist and composer Kashish Kumar.

