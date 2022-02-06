Ilaiyaraaja remembers Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar holds a place in our hearts that is irreplaceable: Ilaiyaraaja

The music maestro helped Mangeshkar consolidate her standing in Tamil cinema

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Feb 06 2022, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 17:42 ist
Ilaiyaraaja with Lata Mangeshkar. Credit: IANS Photo

Stating that Lata Mangeshkar holds a place in our hearts that is irreplaceable, one of India's greatest music directors, Ilaiyaraaja, on Sunday said that the singing legend's demise is a big loss not only to the music fraternity but to the whole world.

Also read | India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar passes away

The ace music director took to Facebook to first pen a tribute.

In it, he said, "Heartbroken, but blessed to have known her and for having worked with her. Loved this incredible voice &amp; soul. Lataji holds a place in our hearts that is irreplaceable. That's how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her voice. May she rest in peace &amp; light up the heavens with her soulful voice."

Ilaiyaraaja also posted a video in which he paid tribute to the 'Nightingale of India'. In the video, Ilaiyaraaja said, "In the history of Indian film music, Lataji mesmerised the world with her divine voice for the last six seven decades. I am deeply saddened by her passing away and her demise has caused me pain. I don't know how I will come out of this. Her demise is a big loss not only to the music fraternity but to the whole world."

The music director also expressed his deepest condolences to her family members.

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Lata Mangeshkar
bollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Indian scientists design 'all-in-one' Covid vaccine

Indian scientists design 'all-in-one' Covid vaccine

In Pics | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Her life in rare photos

In Pics | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Her life in rare photos

Not everyone is male or female

Not everyone is male or female

When Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing with Kishore Da

When Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing with Kishore Da

Covid-19 tests made Indians Rs 74K cr poorer in 2 years

Covid-19 tests made Indians Rs 74K cr poorer in 2 years

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'

DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II

Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II

Krishna Janmabhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?

Krishna Janmabhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?

Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland

Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland

 