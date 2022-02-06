Lata Mangeshkar no more: 'Didi' recorded her last song in 2019

Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, marking the end of an era. The 'Queen of Melody', who began her career in the 1940s, rose to fame with the cult song Aayega Aane Wala from the 1949 classic Mahal. She went on to redefine the tenets of Indian music with her impeccable voice and impressive body of work, remaining an inseparable part of the industry for nearly six decades. She decided to focus on her personal commitments in the early 2000s and give younger singers an opportunity to shine.

Also Read | Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 10 lesser-known facts about the 'Queen of Melody'

Veer-Zaara, which hit the screens in 2004, was her last full-fledged album as singer. The late Madan Mohan, a composer she shared a special bond with, was credited as the film's 'music director' as the soundtrack featured tunes that were composed by the legend during the peak years of his career. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer opened to a good response at the box office, emerging as a critical and commercial success.

Mangeshkar sporadically lent her voice to a few songs in the years to follow with Lukka Chuppa from Rang De Basanti being her most talked-about song from that period.

She recorded her last song in 2019 when she collaborated with Mayuresh Pai for Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki , a song touted to be a tribute to the Indian Army. The received critical acclaim due to its relevant message.

This, however, was not her final release. Theek Nahi Lagta, a song she recorded for Vishal Bhardwaj in the 90s, was released on YouTube last year much to the delight of music lovers. It was penned by Gulzar, who had previously collaborated with her for films such as Lekin and Parichay. The soothing number depicted an 'uncommitted relationship' and proved to be a success due to its haunting tune and perfect execution. Bhardwaj told DH during its launch that the 'Swar Kokila' taught like a master and learned like a 'shagird'.

