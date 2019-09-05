Lata's reaction on Mondal disappoints Netizens

The melody queen Lata Mangeshkar's reaction to the voice of Ranu Mondal is drawing criticism by social media users.

Ranu Mondal became an internet sensation after one of her videos of her singing one of the old hits of Lata Mangeshkar, 'EK Pyar ka Nagma', outside the Ranaghat railway station went viral.

Many people compared Mondal's voice with that of Lata Mangeshkar's.

When asked Lata about her opinion on Mondal's voice, she said she should be original as "imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success." She also said that aspiring singers get short-term attention but it won't last.

Netizens poured out their disappointment over Lata Mangeshkar's comment.

A Twitter handle named TheBadDoctor said, "How would Lata Mangeshkar who in her powerful days destroyed the careers of numerous new female singers learn to encourage them now?"

"Where everyone is happy with the rising of the Underdog Ranu Mondal, getting this comment from the legend Lata Mangeshkar about Ranu Mondal doesn’t go down well with me. The legends are made by motivating the aspiring ones rather than questioning their success," said Twitter user Komal Sidhani.

Ranu Mondal's voice got recognition after the video went viral. She has recorded three songs including 'Teri Meri Kahani' for singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya's new release ‘Happy Hardy and Heer’.