Complaint against Uorfi Javed for obscenity

Lawyer submits complaint against Uorfi Javed for obscene acts

The written applicated was submitted by lawyer Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh at Andheri police station on Friday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 12 2022, 14:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2022, 14:24 ist
Uorfi Javed. Credit: Instagram/ @urf7i

A written complaint has been submitted against social media influencer Uorfi Javed for allegedly committing illegal and obscene acts in public places and on social media, a police official said on Sunday.

The written applicated was submitted by lawyer Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh at Andheri police station on Friday, he said.

"We received an application with this regard two days ago," the official said.

