Laxmi Agarwal's lawyer moves court against 'Chhapaak'

After Deepika Padukone's appearance at the JNU protest sparked controversies regarding her movie 'Chhapaak', a new issue has now come to limelight. Advocate Aparna Bhat, who represented acid-attack victim Laxmi Agarwal in her lawsuits in the Supreme Court, has filed a suit against director Meghna Gulzar and producers of the movie for not giving her due credits in the movie.

The immediate lawsuit was filed by Bhat alledging the movie-makers of not giving enough credit to her for all the help and input she provided during the making of the movie.

Bhat represented Agarwal in the criminal lawsuit but she did not charge any fee for all the 10 years that she has been representing her. She had also represented another PIL where the Supreme Court passed orders for the benefit of all acid attack survivors.

According to Bhat, she provided extensive help to director Gulzar in the making of the movie and also provided her with all the documents related to the case for a better and more real movie. The apex court advocate said in the petition that such help was provided on the grounds that all the contributions made by her would be acknowledged. Even after making such promises, the makers did not display her name and role in the credits of the movie, which is set to hit the theatres across the country on January 10.

Bhat immediately filed a suit seeking a stay on the release of the movie when she came to know about her absence from the credits after she viewed the premiere of the movie on January 7.

