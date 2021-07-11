Lea Seydoux tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Cannes appearance

French star Lea Seydoux has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and the actor will only participate in the ongoing Cannes Film Festival if given a clean chit from the concerned authorities, her representative said.
The 36-year-old actor is at the tail end of her recovery, and is asymptomatic and fully vaccinated.
Her representative said Seydoux will remain at home in Paris out of caution, following her doctors' advice, reported Deadline.
She was originally due to arrive at the festival on Friday, but did not travel.
It is uncertain if the actor, whose four films are up for a premiere at the prestigious film gala like The French Dispatch, Deception, France, and The Story of My Wife, will attend the festival.
As of now, Seydoux is resting and will only travel if given a clean bill of health, respecting the Covid-19 protocols put in place by the festival and the French government, her rep said.
The French Dispatch is due to premiere at Cannes on Monday night, followed by Deception on Tuesday, with The Story of My Wife on Wednesday, and France on Thursday.
Cannes Film Festival, which began on July 6, will run through July 17.
