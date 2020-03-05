Learnt a lot from being associated with reality shows, says Shaan

Singer Shaan's latest music video Main Tujhko Yaad Karta Hoon, which was released some time ago, has created a fair deal of buzz among music lovers. Speaking exclusively to DH, the popular crooner says the number is a celebration of love that highlights the importance of remembering one's 'special someone' even after moving on.

"The song is all about celebrating love. All of us have or have had a special someone in our lives at some point or the other," says Shaan. "Even though we move on as people, (sometimes) the memories remain. Main Tujhko Yaad highlights how there is nothing wrong in remembering the good times one might have shared with someone."

Talking about producing music, the powerhouse performer says that it is quite different from playback singing.

"When you are your own producer, you don't need any approval. So, in a way, there is more freedom. However, when you do playback singing, you have to deliver to someone's brief," he says.

The Chand Sifarish singer has been associated with quite a few reality shows in different capacities. He says the experience helped him evolve as an artiste.

"Being associated with reality shows was a good experience as I got to share my experiences with others. I also got to learn a lot from the raw energy of the participants. I am a people person and am still in touch with most of the contestants," adds the former face of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Shaan says that he might try his hand at acting if he gets a good offer down the line. "This is something that has been on my mind for a while. Even though it is a bit late in the day, if a good offer comes my way then it (acting) might happen," he adds.