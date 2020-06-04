Legendary filmmaker Basu Chatterjee dies at 93

Legendary filmmaker Basu Chatterjee dies at 93

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 04 2020, 12:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 12:25 ist
Legendary filmmaker and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee

Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, known for his middle-of-the-road cinema and films such as 'Chhoti Si Baat' and 'Rajnigandha', died on Thursday from age-related health issues. He was 93.   

Basu died in his sleep at his Santacruz residence.   

"He passed away peacefully in his sleep in the morning. He wasn't keeping well for quite some time due to old age and died at his residence. It's a great loss to the film industry," Ashoke Pandit, president of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), told PTI.  

Pandit said the filmmaker's last rites will be performed at Santacruz crematorium.  

Some of his best-known works are 'Us Paar', 'Chitchor', 'Piya Ka Ghar', 'Khatta Meetha' and 'Baton Baton Mein'. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Entertainment
film industry

What's Brewing

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

Coronavirus Lockdown: Politics heats up over migrants

Coronavirus Lockdown: Politics heats up over migrants

Time India claimed its marquee series?

Time India claimed its marquee series?

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Ladakh incursion: Understanding China’s motivations  

Ladakh incursion: Understanding China’s motivations  

 