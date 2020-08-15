Legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam on life support, but stable

Legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week, continues to be on life support at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the hospital where he is receiving treatment said on Saturday.

“Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who is admitted at MGM Healthcare due to Covid-19 continues to be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He remains stable and the doctors are closely monitoring his clinical parameters,” Dr. Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director – Medical Services, MGM Healthcare, said in a medical bulletin.

Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, got himself admitted to MGM Healthcare here on August 5 after he tested positive for Covid-19. Though the singer released a video immediately after his admission in which he looked in good spirits and said the infection was “very mild”, his health suffered a setback on Thursday night.

After his condition deteriorated, SPB was wheeled into the ICU and is on life support since then. As the hospital said SPB was critical for the first time on Friday evening, several celebrities and common people have been praying for his speedy recovery.

Of all the ‘get well messages’ one that stood distinctly was an emotional video by SPB’s long-time friend in the tinsel town, the legendary music director Ilaiyaraaja.

“Balu, come back fast. I am waiting for you. Neither our lives began in the cinema nor it will end with the cinema. The music that we started together in stage events has become our life and an important foundation,” the music director said, trying to control his emotions.

The 74-year-old playback singer, who has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 languages, had released a video on his verified Facebook page on August 5 announcing that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Though doctors advised him to get quarantined at home since his infection is “very mild,” the singer said he got himself admitted to a hospital “to take rest” without any disturbance.

“I had a fever on and off. Since I did not want to take things easy, I went to a hospital where I was tested for Coronavirus. The doctors have said I have a very mild (infection) of Coronavirus. They advised home quarantine,” he had said in the video.