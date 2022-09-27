Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly joins Gigi Hadid in Milan for fashion week

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly joined supermodel Gigi Hadid for her work at the Milan Fashion Week (MFW) amid rumours that they're dating.

On Monday, the Daily Mail released photos of the 47-year-old actor hanging out with his friends in Milan.

In the snapshots, the Don't Look Up actor could be seen wearing a baseball cap with his casual outfit, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Prior to the sighting, Entertainment Tonight reported that Leo is in Milan with the model.

"They are fully seeing each other," a source added of the couple, who was first linked earlier this month.

A separate source claimed: "Gigi and Leo are the real deal. They've been hanging out a lot and are very into each other. Things are going well between them and they're both happy."

The source also claimed that Hadid, who shares a two-year-old daughter Khai with her former boyfriend Zayn Malik, invited the The Wolf of Wall Street leading man to attend the fashion event with her.

Gigi walked the runway for Versace's Spring/Summer 2023 show on September 23 during MFW and a perhaps too familiar face was sitting front row, Leonardo's former girlfriend Camila Morrone.

Camila was photographed enjoying the Italian fashion house's latest collection while Gigi took the catwalk by storm.

Hadid and DiCaprio are reportedly dating as the actor is reportedly "pursuing" the 27-year-old beauty following his recent split from Camila. Further fueling the romance rumours, the two were spotted getting cozy at a party in New York City on September 10.

After their first sighting together in NYC, it's said that Gigi and Leo's possible romance is "upsetting" for Zayn, whom the model dated for nearly six years.

"Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they're on good terms right now for their daughter's sake but he's made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him," an insider told HollywoodLife.com on September 15.

"Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it's definitely stirring up drama on Zayn's side that she's having to deal with."