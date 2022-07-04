Lessons on hope and faith from cinema

I had played the role of the protagonist, Ananda in MS Sathyu’s film ‘Ijjodu’ (2010). The heroine Chenni believes that being a Devdasi (loosely translated as God’s servant), she has to offer sexual services to people. Ananda tells her that this is nothing but blind faith. He adds that she is actually working as a sex worker and is getting exploited.

He even advises her to stop what she is doing and get married. At first, she is shocked at his words but Chenni soon realises what she is being forced into. So she decides to get married as per his suggestion. However, she knows that nobody would be willing to marry a Devadasi. Her only hope is Ananda as he clearly understands the reality and was concerned about her. She feels he would be sensitive enough to accept her. But unfortunately, he doesn’t.

She is now in a dilemma as she neither has her faith to rely upon nor any hope to live on. A devastated Chenni ends her life. Ananda is stunned and speechless to see her dead as he knows that he shattered her faith and hope. I frequently questioned myself whether he was right in making Chenni realise that it was blind faith after all?

But then, I suddenly remembered the bridge scene of Steven Spielberg’s ‘Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade’ (1989). The bridge in the scene is literally invisible but Indiana Jones takes that ‘leap of faith’ and finds his foot on the bridge which is completely camouflaged with its background. Wasn’t it ‘blind faith’ which made him take that leap?

Confusing, isn't it? There are several discussions about the difference between faith and blind faith and having hopes in a seemingly hopeless situation. One might keep hoping and take a lifetime to prove one’s faith. But if the faith gets shaken or shattered or hope is questioned from time to time, then maybe one should think laterally, that is, start reasoning, looking at things from different angles and approach them creatively.

When Chenni’s faith and hope got crushed, instead of succumbing and committing suicide, she should have thought laterally. Had her thoughts been in a different direction, she would have continued to lead her life. After thinking laterally, if one still feels or has a gut feeling that one is on the right path, then come what, one must just hang on to it.

The sports drama ‘Kaun Pravin Tambe?’ (2022) captures cricketer Pravin Tambe’s journey. He made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut at 41. IPL is generally seen a tournament for young talents and across formats in cricket, most of the players don't last till 40. Tambe struggled and fought rejections several times.

In one of the scenes in the movie, he says, “if I am successful one day, people will say I am great, and if I am not, they will declare me mad”. Despite people’s constant negative reactions, he still pursued his gut feeling, passion and faith. He hoped that one day, he will definitely be selected for a Ranji Trophy match. He accepted the challenge each time his faith was questioned and kept working harder towards it. As mentioned in the same movie “Pravin is a hero not because of what he achieved; but because he did not leave the ground.

What I learnt from these films is that, If I have to become a hero, then I should keep pursuing my dreams and think laterally if need be. But I should never ever take the drastic decision that ‘Chenni’ took and leave the ground.

(The author is an actor, and a filmmaker.)