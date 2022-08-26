'Liger' earns Rs 33 crore on opening day

Directed by Puri Jagannadh of Pokiri fame, the film was released in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Thursday

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 26 2022, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2022, 16:03 ist
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. Credit: AFP File Photo

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer sports drama Liger has raised Rs 33.12 crore gross worldwide on the first day of its theatrical release.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh of Pokiri fame, the film was released in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Thursday.

The movie is backed by Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur's banner Puri Connects and Karan Johar-led Dharma Productions.

"Liger packs a solid punch as Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer collects Rs 33.12 crore gross worldwide," the makers announced on Friday.

In the movie, Arjun Reddy star Deverakonda plays a kickboxer with a stutter. The film also features Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy and Vishu Reddy. Boxing icon Mike Tyson is in a special role.

Liger is produced by Jagannadh and Kaur, along with Johar and Apoorva Mehta. 

