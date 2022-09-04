'Liger' producer Kaur taking break from social media

'Liger' producer Charmme Kaur taking break from social media

The former actor shared the news on Twitter as her film, directed by her frequent collaborator Puri Jagannadh, continues to languish in theatres

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 04 2022, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2022, 16:31 ist

"Liger" co-producer Charmme Kaur on Sunday announced a hiatus from social media.

The former actor shared the news on Twitter as her film, directed by her frequent collaborator Puri Jagannadh, continues to languish in theatres.

"Chill guys! Just taking a break ( from social media ) @PuriConnects will bounce back. Bigger and Better... until then, Live and let Live (sic)," Kaur tweeted.

Led by Vijay Deverakonda, "Liger" was released in theatres on August 25 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam to mixed reviews.

At the box office, the movie registered a strong opening with Rs 33 crore on day one but was unable to maintain momentum.

"Liger" also stars Ananya Pandey and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles with a cameo by American boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Jagannadh and Kaur's banner Puri Connects produced the movie alongside Karan Johar-led Dharma Productions.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
India News
liger
bollywood

What's Brewing

Zari zardozi artisans weave a tale of hope and strength

Zari zardozi artisans weave a tale of hope and strength

Obama: US President, Nobel laureate, now an Emmy winner

Obama: US President, Nobel laureate, now an Emmy winner

One-of-a-kind plastic surgery to save injured python

One-of-a-kind plastic surgery to save injured python

US Open show goes on without Serena after legend's exit

US Open show goes on without Serena after legend's exit

Spice spike woes

Spice spike woes

 