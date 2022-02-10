'Lock Upp' first look: Kangana's swag is hard to miss

'Lock Upp' first look: Kangana Ranaut's swag is hard to miss

The reality show is set to premiere on AltBalaji and MX Player on February 27

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 10 2022, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2022, 17:45 ist
The official poster of 'Lock Upp'. Credit: Twitter/@pudiharicharan

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut took to her social media account to share the first look of Ekta Kapoor's new reality show Lock Upp. Kangana is the host of the show.

She wrote: "Mere saamne ab sabko karna padega kneel! Iss badass jail mein hoga atyaachaari khel.(Now, everyone has to kneel in before me. There will be cruel game in this badaas jail) Teaser out tomorrow. #LockUpp streaming free from 27th Feb on @altbalaji and @mxplayer. @ektarkapoor"

The show's first poster features Kangana posing in a prison set-up with cops in the background, holding a glittering pair of handcuffs promising to lock up the contestants and flag off the reality show.

There will be 16 celebrities on the show. These contestants will be locked up inside the jail and there will also be a concept of bail in the reality show.

Lock Upp will be streaming from February 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Kangana Ranaut
bollywood
Entertainment
ALTBalaji

