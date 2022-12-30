'Loki' star Sophia Di Martino in awe of Alia's 'Gangubai' performance

'Loki' star in awe of Alia's 'Gangubai' performance

Loki actor Sophia Di Martino is bowled over by Alia Bhatt's performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi and has expressed a desire to collaborate with the Indian star.

The British actor took to her Instagram Stories to wax lyrical about Bhatt's performance in the movie, which released in February this year to positive response from the audience and critics. It is one of the highest earning Hindi movies of the year.

"Woahhh. What a turn @aliabhatt is going to take over the world in about a minute and a half #GangubaiKathiawadi" Martino wrote alongside the film's poster.

Alia shared a screenshot of Sophia’s Instagram story and thanked the Loki star for the praise. "This means so much from someone who is about to takeover a whole multiverse,” she said.

In her reply to Bhatt, Martino said, "Casual Fan Girling over here."


Credit: Instagram/@itssophiadimartino

Martino's 'fangirl' moment carried over to the Twitter as well where in a reply to a fan page of Alia Bhatt, she wrote, "Oh come on someone put us in a movie together so our kids can be best friends."

Martino, 39, shares two children with her partner, actor Will Sharpe.

Bhatt, 29, tied the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor in April this year and the couple welcomed their first child in November.

Based on a chapter from writer S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, Gangubai Kathiawadi had its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February.

The biographical drama features Bhatt in the title role of one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Mumbai's Kamathipura neighbourhood during the 1960s.

Bhatt will next be seen in Heart of Stone, which will mark her Hollywood debut. The spy action thriller, directed by Tom Harper, also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

She also stars in Karan Johar's directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.

