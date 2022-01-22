Louie Anderson, stand-up comic and TV host, passes away at 68

Louie Anderson, the stand-up comedian, actor and television host known for the comedy series 'Baskets', for which he won an Emmy in 2016, and the cartoon 'Life With Louie',died Friday at a hospital in Las Vegas. He was 68.

His death was confirmed by his longtime publicist, Glenn Schwartz, who said the cause was complications from diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of blood cancer.

In an entertainment career that spanned more than four decades, Anderson’s self-deprecating humour and snarky demeanour quickly drew the attention of comedy veterans Henny Youngman and Johnny Carson, catapulting him to stardom.

In 1981, Anderson, who was born in St Paul, Minnesota, was among the top finishers at a comedy competition hosted by Youngman, who subsequently signed up Anderson as a writer.

Anderson made his national television debut on 'The Tonight Show' with Carson in 1984, during which he made fun of his heavyset appearance and Midwestern roots.

Survivors include two sisters, Lisa and Shanna Anderson.

