Louie Anderson, stand-up comic and TV host, passes away

Louie Anderson, stand-up comic and TV host, passes away at 68

Anderson made his national television debut on 'The Tonight Show' with Carson in 1984

International New York Times
International New York Times,
  • Jan 22 2022, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2022, 01:00 ist
Louie Anderson. Credit: AFP File Photo

Louie Anderson, the stand-up comedian, actor and television host known for the comedy series 'Baskets', for which he won an Emmy in 2016, and the cartoon 'Life With Louie',died Friday at a hospital in Las Vegas. He was 68.

His death was confirmed by his longtime publicist, Glenn Schwartz, who said the cause was complications from diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of blood cancer.

In an entertainment career that spanned more than four decades, Anderson’s self-deprecating humour and snarky demeanour quickly drew the attention of comedy veterans Henny Youngman and Johnny Carson, catapulting him to stardom.

In 1981, Anderson, who was born in St Paul, Minnesota, was among the top finishers at a comedy competition hosted by Youngman, who subsequently signed up Anderson as a writer.

Anderson made his national television debut on 'The Tonight Show' with Carson in 1984, during which he made fun of his heavyset appearance and Midwestern roots.

Survivors include two sisters, Lisa and Shanna Anderson.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Hollywood
Entertainment News
World news

What's Brewing

Modi has highest approval rating among world leaders

Modi has highest approval rating among world leaders

PICS: Amar Jawan Jyoti merged with War Memorial flame

PICS: Amar Jawan Jyoti merged with War Memorial flame

Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?

Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?

Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under

Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under

Glimpses from Hyderabad's colossal Statue of Equality

Glimpses from Hyderabad's colossal Statue of Equality

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

 