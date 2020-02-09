'Love Aaj Kal' star Kartik Aaryan in a soup for his 'women with defects' comment

Actor Kartik Aaryan, one of the most prominent young heroes in Bollywood, recently became the talk of the town for an unexpected reason when he took a dig at Ayushmann Khurrana's choice of roles and implied that the Vicky Donor actor should not be compared with him.

While promoting his upcoming release Love Aaj Kal, he told Radio City that that the 35-year-old heartthrob plays 'men with defects' while he does films about 'women with defects’, which created a great deal of buzz on social media.

"It happens that Ayushmann does films about men with defects, while I do films about women with defects," he added.

As expected, Kartik's comments ruffled a few feathers with fans slamming him for his 'sexist' remark.

Here are some of the most hard-hitting tweets.

I lost so many braincells💆

1) Gay men are 'men with defects'?? B*tch I'm about to throw hands, a whole clown

2) Didn't he star in that super gay/homoerotic film Sonu ki titu whatever?

3) Wtf does 'women with defects' mean?? Istg men don't deserve women. I'm glad I ain't straight https://t.co/zOA7GrgiHj pic.twitter.com/a0XqDwqYaX — BTS said WangXian rights⁷ (@BTS_YIZHAN) February 9, 2020

okay I know everyone is talking about the second part which is equally important but can we focus on how he’s calling a gay/blind/bald man and so many of the versatile characters played by @ayushmannk as ‘men with defects’??? https://t.co/t5tKFr9okK — M. (@MuniraFatima) February 7, 2020

With the controversy in full swing, Kartik is gearing up for the release of Love Aaj Kal, slated to hit screens on February 14. The romantic drama features upcoming actress Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady and that has piqued the curiosity. The cast also includes talented actor Randeep Hooda and newcomer Arushi Sharma .

The Pati Patni Aur Woh star will also be seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a sequel to Akshay Kumar's smash hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was helmed by ace filmmaker Priyadarshan.

On the other hand, Ayushmann is awaiting the release of the much-hyped Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, co-starring Jitendra Kumar AKA ' Jeetu Bhaiya'.