Love my mother's Poha, Akki Rotti: 'Bheemasena Nalamaharaja' star Aarohi Narayan

Roktim Rajpal, DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 24 2020, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 17:58 ist
Aarohi Narayan in a still from 'Bheemasena Nalamaharaja' Credit: PR Handout

Actor Aarohi Narayan, who is set to make her debut with the Rakshit Shetty-backed Bheemasena Nalamaharaja, says that she is a foodie and loves the Poha and Akki Rotti prepared by her mother. 

Speaking to DH, she also revealed that she is open to doing glamourous as well as performance-centric roles as she wants to be known as an all-around artiste. 

Edited excerpts from the interview: 

What prompted you to give the nod to Bheemasena Nalamaharaja?

I knew that the Kirik Party team was making a content-based film.  I decided to give it a try and things just worked out. 

How was the experience of acting alongside Aravind Iyer?

It was a  process of giving and take. He is from a theatre background and I too once did a short course on theatre. So,  there was plenty of interaction between us on the subject. I found him to be a dedicated actor. 

What is your take on the film releasing directly on Amazon Prime Video, skipping the theatrical route?

We did not have a strong choice given the current situation. It might not be safe to go to theatres amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Theatres in Karnataka re-open recently.

The government has taken the decision keeping the current situation in mind and I am sure that they have taken appropriate 
measures to ensure the safety of all concerned. 

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja is a film about food. Are you a foodie in real life?

I am not too fuzzy about food and that makes me a foodie. I like all kinds of food/cuisines and love eating on time.

What are your favourite home-cooked delicacies?

My mom is a great cook and I like whatever she cooks. Her Poha is one of my favourite dishes. I am also fond of her Akki Rotti. 

What type of roles do you want to do going forward?

I want to be called a versatile actor and avoid being stereotyped. The idea is to do glamourous roles as well as performance-based ones, emerging as an all-round actor. 

