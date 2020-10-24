Love my mother's Poha, Akki Rotti: 'Bheemasena Nalamaharaja' star Aarohi Narayan

Actor Aarohi Narayan, who is set to make her debut with the Rakshit Shetty-backed Bheemasena Nalamaharaja, says that she is a foodie and loves the Poha and Akki Rotti prepared by her mother.

Speaking to DH, she also revealed that she is open to doing glamourous as well as performance-centric roles as she wants to be known as an all-around artiste.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What prompted you to give the nod to Bheemasena Nalamaharaja?

I knew that the Kirik Party team was making a content-based film. I decided to give it a try and things just worked out.

How was the experience of acting alongside Aravind Iyer?

It was a process of giving and take. He is from a theatre background and I too once did a short course on theatre. So, there was plenty of interaction between us on the subject. I found him to be a dedicated actor.

What is your take on the film releasing directly on Amazon Prime Video, skipping the theatrical route?

We did not have a strong choice given the current situation. It might not be safe to go to theatres amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Theatres in Karnataka re-open recently.

The government has taken the decision keeping the current situation in mind and I am sure that they have taken appropriate

measures to ensure the safety of all concerned.

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja is a film about food. Are you a foodie in real life?

I am not too fuzzy about food and that makes me a foodie. I like all kinds of food/cuisines and love eating on time.

What are your favourite home-cooked delicacies?

My mom is a great cook and I like whatever she cooks. Her Poha is one of my favourite dishes. I am also fond of her Akki Rotti.

What type of roles do you want to do going forward?

I want to be called a versatile actor and avoid being stereotyped. The idea is to do glamourous roles as well as performance-based ones, emerging as an all-round actor.