'Love Story' closing collection: Naga Chaitanya-starrer hits the jackpot

Actor Naga Chaitanya's latest movie Love Story has ended its box office run with a worldwide share of Rs 34.51 crore and emerged as a commercial success. It needed to collect around Rs 32 crore to break even, which it managed to do with relative ease. The film opened to a good response on September 24, collecting nearly Rs 10 crore on day 1.

The positive response to the flick helped the Telugu film industry regain its mojo after the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. It received favourable reviews, which helped it stay strong on the weekdays. It remained the choice of the target audience in week 2 despite facing competition from the Hollywood biggie No Time to Die.

Love Story, directed by Sekhar Kammula, is a romantic drama that revolves around the struggles faced by a young couple during the course of their relationship. It features Sai Pallavi, who rose to fame with her work in the Malayalam movie Premam and the Telugu flick Fidaa, as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with Chay. Her performance is considered to be one of the film's biggest highlights. It has an impressive cast that included Rajeev Kanakala, Devayani, Uttej and Easwari Rao.

With Love Story, Chay has scored three consecutive hits as his last two films-- Majili and Venky Mama-- fared well at the box office. The star is set to foray into Bollywood with the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, slated to hit the screens next year. He will also be seen in the Telugu movie Thank You and Bangarraju, a follow-up to the popular film Soggade Chinni Nayana.

Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Virata Parvam, starring Rana Daggubati. She will be seen opposite 'Natural Star' Nani in the eagerly-awaited Shyama Singha Roy. It, unlike the Eega hero's previous movies V and Tuck Jagadish, will release in 'theatres only'.