‘Love Story’ trailer review: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi collaborate for a potential blockbuster

Actor Naga Chaitanya took to Twitter on Monday to unveil the theatrical trailer of his upcoming movie Love Story much to the delight of his die-hard fans. The video suggests that the film will revolve around the struggles faced by a young couple from a humble background and cater to the family audience. Here are the takeaways from the trailer.

Chay in his comfort zone

Chay impressed fans with his work in Majili, which featured him in the role of an aspiring cricketer who fails to come to terms with life after being separated from his lover. His character in the film came across the proverbial ‘guy next door’, which made his journey all the more relatable. The trailer of Love Story suggests that he again plays a simpleton with simple aspirations, indicating that the flick is in his comfort zone.

Another Fidaa on the cards?

Sai Pallavi emerged as a force to be reckoned with in Tollywood when she played the charismatic Bhanumathi in Fidaa, which was directed by Shekar Kammula. Love Story reunites her with the popular filmmaker and he appears to have done justice to her abilities as a performer. The actor plays the role of an engineer with aspirations in the film. The trailer suggests that she will have ample scope to bring out the inner turmoil of her character.



Sai Pallavi-Chay’s chemistry hits the right notes

The romantic drama can work only if the chemistry between the lead actors is crackling enough to captivate the audience. The Tamil film 96 is a case in point, it emerged as a sleeper hit. Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha’s reel romance felt organic. Love Story appears to have gotten this aspect right. Chay’s subdued acting style compelled the feistier Sai Pallavi reasonably well in the trailer. Their chemistry might prove to be the backbone of the flick if it is explored properly.

A win for theatres?

The Telugu film industry is in the process of regaining its mojo after the Covid-19 lockdown. The Ravi Teja-starrer Krack, Naveen Pollishetty’s Jathi Ratnalu and the recently-released Seetimaar are just a few films that did well at the box office under the ‘new normal’. The trailer suggests that Love Story has just about everything—right from romance to conflict—needed to bring the family audience back to theatres when it releases on September 24.