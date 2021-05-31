Love you more than you'll ever know: Mahesh Babu wishes Krishna on his birthday

Actor Mahesh Babu has taken to Twitter to wish his father and veteran Tollywood star Krishna on his birthday. The Pokiri hero shared a photo in which he is seen alongside his 'Nanna' and said that he is grateful to the legend for being his guide. 'Prince' added that he loves his dad more than 'you'll ever know'.

Krishna rose to fame with the 1965 release Thene Manasulu, which emerged as a hit despite the fact that it lacked star power. He subsequently garnered attention with his work in films such as Niluvu Dopidi, Manchi Kutumbam, Mosagallaku Mosagadu and the spy-thriller Gudachari 116. It was, however, the patriotic film Alluri Seetarama Raju that established him as a bonafide superstar. Many of his popular films were remade in Hindi with Jeetendra in the lead.

Coming back to Mahesh Babu, he is going through a busy phase on the work front and was last seen in the Sankranti release Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actioner did well at the box office despite facing competition from Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

He will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Geetha Govindam helmer Parasuram. The film is touted to be a family drama with commercial elements and an emotional storyline. It stars Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the mass hero.

Mahesh Babu will be beginning work on his latest film with Trivikram Srinivas after wrapping up Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The two had previously teamed up for Athadu and Khaleja.

The Spyder star also has a film with S S Rajamouli in his kitty. It is touted to be an adventure movie and will feature him in a new avatar. The biggie will go on the floors after the Baahubali helmer wraps up his latest magnum opus Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan.