Love You Rachchu: Ordinary drama on love and fidelity

Extraordinary narrative technique can really work for an ordinary story, and many flicks have proved it.

The audience have watched many flicks revolving around the relationship of a married woman and her boyfriend. Some of these have been exceptionally good as far as the narration is concerned. Most of these end in tragedy, when the person having an affair gets killed.

In 'Love You Rachchu' (LYR), Shankar S Raj narrates the story of a happily married corporate professional. He worships his wife and can go to any extent to protect her from all evils. This loyal soul mate, played by Ajai Rao, is ready to get into trouble only for the happiness of his wife.

Situation compels his wife, played by Rachita Ram, to be a part of a murder. She is now forced to hide two crimes from her husband. Director Raj reserves much time to narrate whether the husband, unaware of the facts, succeeds in protecting his wife? How does he overcome the crisis? What are the consequences of sinful acts?

As the director fails to tell this story in a compelling manner, LYR ends up being an average attempt. Some unpredictability in the plot and good share of twists and turns could have transformed the flick into a memorable experience. Instead, the movie surprisingly has two songs besides a subplot involving a goon. This tests the patience of the audience.

Rao and Rachita elevate the flick as a couple. Realisation of husband's genuine love in just one night appears unconvincing. There is nothing worth mentioning about Manikanth Kadri's music.

Action scenes choreographed by Arjun Gowda and cinematography by Sri Crazy Mindz draw attention.

LYR remains a one-time watch for the moral lesson it drives home: Faithfulness and loyalty ensure immortality to a husband-wife relationship.