'Maachis' to 'Haider': 5 films to watch on Tabu's birthday

Actor Tabu is inarguably one of the most acclaimed and bankable performers in Hindi cinema today. The star enjoys an enviable fan following due to her charming screen presence, effective performances and graceful personality. She has worked with the biggest names in the industry--right from Kamal Haasan to the ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj--proving that she is in a league of her own. On Thursday, as Tabu turns 50, here is a look at some of her finest films.

Maachis (1997)

Tabu essayed a strong character in Gulzar's masterpiece Maachis, which revolved around the rise of insurgency in Punjab in the 80s. Her scenes with Chandrachur Singh hit the right notes mainly because of the crackling chemistry between the two. The film emerged as a success, helping her win the National Award for 'Best Actress'.

Astitva (2000)

The Hindi-Marathi bilingual revolved around what happens when the female protagonist comes to know that her music teacher has willed a fortune to her, years after their professional association ended. It had a realistic narrative that explored the frailty of relationships and catered to a class audience. Tabu's subdued performance added depth to the narrative, helping the film emerge as a critical success.

Chandni Bar (2002)

Chandni Bar, a hard-hitting drama about the Mumbai underworld, was a showreel for Tabu and revolved around what happens when her character becomes a bar dancer following a series of unfortunate events. The actor got into the skin of the complex character, which made it easier for the audience to relate to her reel journey. Chandini Bar helped her bag her second National Award. The film was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, who would go on to wield the microphone for films such as Fashion, Page 3 and Corporate.

Cheeni Kum (2007)

Tabu acted alongside Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan in the romantic-comedy Cheeni Kum, which revolved around the relationship between a 64-year-old 'confirmed bachelor' and a 34-year-old woman who lives life on her own terms. The actor complimented Big B with effortless ease, winning praise for her work. The cast included Zohra Sehgal, Paresh Rawal and Swini Khara.

Haider (2014)

Tabu delivered a masterclass in acting when she played Shahid Kapoor's mother in Haider, an adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet. Her scenes with 'Shasha' and Kay Kay Menon severed as strong proof of her versatility as a performer. The film, which had political undertones, emerged as a critical success.

Honorable mentions: Biwi No 1, Vijaypath, Andhadhun, Hu Tu Tu, Drishyam and Golmaal Again