Madhavan is a 'masterclass' in acting, says actor Shraddha Srinath

Actor Shraddha Srinath has reunited with Vikram Vedha co-star Madhavan for the upcoming Tamil movie Maara much to the delight of fans. Speaking to DH, she says that 'Maddy' is a 'masterclass in acting' and gives his 100 percent to each project he works on.

"Madhavan is simply a masterclass in acting. He is involved in each aspect of the project and kind of treats it as a 24x7 job. He thinks about (the trajectory of) each character and not just his part," she adds.

While Madhavan's association with the project encouraged Shraddha to up her game, the 'pleasant' journey of her character 'Paaru' made Maara a memorable experience for the young star. She says that her role in the film is completely different from the ones played by her in the popular Tamil movie Nerkonda Paarvai and the Kannada hit U Turn.

"Those were intense roles and drained you by tapping into the negative side of the psyche," says the Jersey actor.

Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of the Hindi movie Pink, revolved around the importance of consent and highlighted how a 'no means no'. It featured intense scenes, which focussed on the traumatic journey of the protagonist. Similarly, U Turn was a dark thriller that revolved around what happens when an aspiring journalist decides to investigate a series of 'accidents'. The sleeper hit was remade in Tamil and Telugu with 'Queen Bee' Samantha Akkineni in the lead.

Maara, on the other hand, is a romantic drama that focuses on a young woman's 'relationship' with a gifted painter/artist. It is an adaptation and not a remake of the Malayalam flick Charlie. The Dhilip Kumar-directed movie has a strong supporting cast that includes Abhirami, Sshivada and Kabali villain Kishore. It was originally supposed to release in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The makers opted for a 'direct to OTT' release skipping the theatrical route.

It is slated to stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 8.